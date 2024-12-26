In 2020the students of the Zurbarán school met at Yoli’s (Andrea Duro) wedding in the two chapters of the miniseries Physics or chemistry: The reunionwhere we knew what had happened to Paula (Angy Fernández), Cabano (Maxi Iglesias), Gorka (Adam Jezierski), Fer (Javier Calvo) or Cova (Leonor Martín), since the end of the original Antena 3 series in 2011.

Such was the success of the fiction that the company decided to get to work to bring us a new generation of students at Zurbaránwith the possible return of familiar faces and new misadventures among new teenagers, showing the problems of today’s youth. Now, we finally know its release date.

The eight episodes that make up FoQ. The new generation they will land next February 16, 2025 in AtresplayerAtresmedia’s streaming service and home of fictions such as Poison either Paquita Salas. The company also released a first advance along with one of its great protagonists, Carlota.

Shot between Madrid and Barcelona, FoQ. The new generation addresses “the everyday issues of young people in an irreverent and casual way, with daring plots and maintaining the essence of the predecessor series that marked a before and after among Spanish fiction for young people,” shares Atresplayer.

The series stars actors such as Rocío Velayos (Little pieces), Maria Bernardeau (Tell me how it happened), Itziar Miranda (Love is forever), Israel Elejalde (Poison), Silma Lopez (Valeria), Cuca Bunting (Without tits there is no paradise) either Stephanie Gil (Terminator: Dark Fate), among many other interpreters who will give life to the students and teachers of this center.

This series follows in the wake of the resurrection of other successful original fictions from Atresmedia such as The boarding schoolwhich had the reboot The boarding school: Las Cumbres on Prime Video, where it enjoyed three seasons before ending.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter.