Spain has recorded mid-table results in the “World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2024”, prepared by the Business Circle. This is clear from this study, which aims to measure the digital competencies of the world’s economies, in order to adopt and explore digital technologies in institutions, in the face of the economic and social transformation of national economies.

One of the most striking conclusions of the study is the relationship between the digital competitiveness of countries with their political stability. The ranking ensures that geopolitical rivalries fragment the digital landscape, influencing the way countries develop and use digital technologies and their ability to compete on a global scale.

Along these lines, it is economies characterized by solid and transparent governance, as well as a stable political environment that act as an irresistible magnet for digital investment, exponentially increasing their digital competitiveness.

Technology leaders

The country that far leads the study is Singaporewhich has posted a perfect score in virtually every metric. It is the leading country in guaranteeing a favorable context for the application of new technologies, as well as in preparing for the future by governments, companies and society to take advantage of digital transformation through technology.









For its part, Swiss leads the knowledge and human capital metrics to understand and develop new technologies. The Swiss country is second, behind Singapore, in the ranking. The top five positions are completed by Denmark, United States and Sweden. Countries like South Korea, which is experiencing an unprecedented political crisis, Hong Kong, the Netherlands and Taiwan complete the top of the ranking, which mainly rewards Asian and Scandinavian countries.

Spain, settled in the middle of the table

SpainFor its part, it is ranked 28th out of 67 world economies, registering a score of 70.9 out of 100. Compared to previous editions of this ranking, Spain has improved three positions, and is 8 places below France. and 5 from Germany, which registered positions of 20 and 23, respectively.

With this position, the Spanish economy matches the best data of the last five years, when in 2019 and 2022 it was placed in the twenty-eighth position. The worst data in the last five years was recorded in 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, with a position of 33. In the three main metrics of the ranking, Spain has obtained results that place it in the middle of the table, with slight variations in subsequent years.

The country maintains its results in digital competitiveness, but the truth is that substantial progress is not perceived. In relation to knowledge of technology and its application capacity, Spain is placed in the position 26. Regarding preparing for the future of digital transformation, register a position 29. Finally, in the aspect of the context for the application of new technologies, it falls to the position 31.

The greatest strengths of our country are the average internet speed, the presence of robots in education, investment in R&D and computer science teaching, metrics in which Spain registers a number 7 position. On the contrary, its greatest weakness is the legislation on scientific researchwhere it is located in position 59 out of 67, denoting a serious lack in legislative matters.

In general, the results seem to be for Spain, which improves positions compared to previous years and stands out in several key metrics. However, there is still a long way to go, and it will take a collective effort to catch up with our European neighbors.