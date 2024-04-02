The investigating court number 4 of Badalona (Barcelona) has sent to the National Court the case opened against a man arrested on March 27 for breaking some windows of the McDonald's restaurant in the Màgic shopping center with an ax, upon seeing signs of jihadist terrorism. As reported this Tuesday by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), the investigating court, acting as guard, decreed provisional detention without bail after receiving the person accused of the attack last week.

On March 27 at the Màgic shopping center in Badalona, ​​the Mossos d'Esquadra arrested a man who had broken some windows with an ax, without anyone being injured as a result of the event. According to police sources, who initially ruled out terrorist motivation, the Mossos received a call around 7:30 p.m. about a man who began breaking the windows of the McDonald's fast food establishment in the shopping center with an axe.

An off-duty Mossos d'Esquadra agent, with the help of a private security guard, was able to subdue the man until the first patrol of the Generalitat Police arrived, which proceeded to arrest him. For his part, the mayor of Badalona, ​​Xavier Garcia Albiol, defined the man as “unbalanced,” and explained that he hit “the furniture of a restaurant” in the shopping center “with an ax,” without anyone being affected.

The Mossos shortly after searched the home of the man, of Pakistani origin, who had only been in Catalonia for a short time and spoke neither Catalan nor Spanish, according to police sources. The man has been admitted to Brians prison. The investigating court has recused itself in favor of the National Court, the court competent in the investigation of this type of crimes, after considering the jihadist motivation for the attack, after having ordered the individual's provisional detention.

