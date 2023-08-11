There is no respite for the pocket of consumers. After a couple of months in which the Region led the decline in inflation, food, fuel and leisure raised the costs of Murcia again in July. According to data published by the INE this Friday, the annual CPI rate closed last month at 2.6%, eight tenths above June, when it reached the lowest level in two years.

One of the factors that explains this rise is the rise in food, one of the expenses that citizens notice the most in their day-to-day life and that continues to lead all the aspects analyzed by the INE. After a few months of slow declines, the annual rate rebounds in the Region to 10.6%, 6 tenths more than last month. Oils, fruits and fats lead this increase.

This rise has not even managed to cushion the ‘step effect’. In other words, the comparison with the data taken from a year ago, when inflation reached a peak of 11.4% in the Region. The Community, in fact, is once again above the average (2.3%) and at the head of Spain. Only the Canary Islands (3.6%) and the Balearic Islands (3%) are above a figure that is also equaled by Andalusia, the Basque Country and Cantabria. But the Region registers the largest increase in the last month.

There are two other main reasons for the rise in the CPI in July. On the one hand, leisure and culture, which only increased by 3.5% in July due to the increase in the cost of tourist packages. And also the price of fuel, which is on the rise this summer, which is reflected in the 0.7% increase in transport in the last month. Gasoline has already set its record for the year.