The curtain rises for a new season of emotions in the Premier League, and on this first day, a clash between titans awaits us. Manchester United and Wolves will clash in a duel full of intrigue and passion at Old Trafford. With both squads eager to get off to a good start, this matchup promises to provide a display of skill, strategy and determination. Fans eagerly await the kick-off, knowing that every move and tactical decision could pave the way for what’s to come in the league title fight. The stage is set for these two English soccer powerhouses to unleash their talents and compete in a matchup that could set the tone for an emotionally charged season.
In which stadium is Manchester United vs Wolves played?
City: Manchester, England
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: monday august 14
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Manchester United vs Wolves on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Manchester United vs Wolves on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Manchester United vs Wolves on television in Mexico?
ESPN Mexico and Star+
How can you watch Manchester United vs Wolves on television in the US?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Athletic Club
|
1-1
|
Friendly
|
Lenses
|
3-1V
|
Friendly
|
BVB
|
3-2D
|
Friendly
|
real Madrid
|
0-2D
|
Friendly
|
wrexham
|
1-3 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Stade Rennais
|
3-1V
|
Friendly
|
Luton Town
|
0-0
|
Friendly
|
Celtic
|
1-1
|
Friendly
|
Port
|
0-1V
|
Friendly
|
Victoria Guimaraes
|
1-2V
|
Friendly
injured
The players who will not be available for the match are: Antony Martial, who is still recovering from his hamstring injury, Tyrell Malacia, who will not be able to return until mid-August and Mainoo who will reappear in early January.
possible alignments
Manchester Utd: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lisandro, Shaw; Mason Mount, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Garnacho; Rashford
wolves: Sá, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait Nouri, Lemina, Nunes, Gomes, Sarabia, Neto and Cunha
90min forecast
Manchester United 2-1 Wolves
