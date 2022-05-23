When the PlayStation Mini hit the market in 2018, many complained about the emulation. The main problem that people had is that these versions of the PS1 games ran at 50Hz, that is, the European editions were used, which were inferior in quality compared to the 60Hz used in the rest of the world. . Well, it seems that PlayStation repeated this mistake with the classic games in the new PSPlus.

Although there are still a couple of weeks to go before the arrival of the new PS Plus in our region, several users in Asia already have access to this service. In this way, a user shared a video where you can see Ape Escape of PS1 running on the new service, as well as on the original PlayStation 1. Here you can clearly see how the new version of the classic runs at 50Hzwhile the original title is at 60Hz.

Looks like PS1 classics are using 50hz PAL versions instead of NTSC. NTSC PS1 feels much smoother than emulated version. 😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/5q3kRn353h — The_Marmolade (@the_marmolade) May 23, 2022

Along with this, the user has mentioned that PS1 games use the PlayStation Europe logo, thus confirming the fears that many had prior to the launch of the service. Although in general terms, there is not a big difference between 50Hz and 60Hz, when we talk about video games, this is a significant change for many, since the variety of refreshment varies. It is something that not many can notice, but once you realize it, you will probably never stop noticing it. Namely, a 50hz game runs slower than a 60hz game.

As already mentioned, this was an issue found on the PlayStation Mini. Although on this small console an emulation was easy to change, with the new PS Plus this is not so simple. Considering that Nintendo did listen to the fans, and has improved the emulation of the Nintendo 64 on Switch Online, it is likely that the same will happen with Sony, although this is not a guarantee.

The new PS Plus will be available in our region from June 13. In related topics, new classic games have been revealed for the service. Similarly, classic games will have trophies.

Editor’s note:

It’s disappointing to see that PlayStation doesn’t pay enough attention to his legacy. It is clear that the company under the direction of Jim Ryan has given more weight to the European market, but this does not merit giving the rest of the world classic games at 50Hz, especially considering that the company has already been criticized for this in the past. .

Via: The_Marmolade