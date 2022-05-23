Mexico.- Santos Laguna thanks the striker Ignatius Jeraldino who is loaned out on loan to Chilean soccer with the Club Coquimbo team. This is the first official loss of the Lagunero team for Apertura 2022. The details of the transfer have not been revealed, but it is known that the player still belongs to the Mexican team.

Through a statement, Santos began his movements in casualties for the next tournament, the first sacrificed was the Chilean Ignacio Geraldino, “We inform you of the temporary transfer of the player Ignacio Jeraldino to Club Coquimbo From Chile. We wish Ignacio the greatest success in this new professional challenge”, he reads. The fans have applauded the transfer because since past seasons they no longer wanted the player in the squad.

Jeraldino arrived in Santos in Guard1anes 2021, he barely completed 3 tournaments and played in 31 games of which only 8 were as a starter and in none of them could he score a goal, he left in zero, what the fans of the region criticized the most for be one of their strikers without a goal. But his bad streak was not exclusive to the Torreón team, Ignacio reached the MX League for Atlas in Clausura 2020 where he played two campaigns and only scored 3 goals.

Ignacio Jaraldino leaves Santos Laguna | Photo: Twitter Saints

With this exit, Santos freed up a place for untrained players in Mexico remaining with Félix Torres, Matheus Doria, Franco Pizzichillo, Leo Suárez, Brian Lozano, Fernando Gorriarán, Harold Preciado and Eduar Preciado, a total of 8 places. It is expected that there may be more losses from this same list after the team has confirmed that more South American players will come, so they must free up space for their registration.

At the moment it is the only confirmed casualty by Santos. As far as registrations are concerned, 3 youths have been announced, such as Eduardo Pérez, Aldo López and Rivaldo Lozano, who have joined the first team to work for the new Liga MX tournament.