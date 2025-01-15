It was in 1965 when one of the founders of Intel, Gordon Moore, predicted that from that moment on – and more or less every two years – the number of transistors in processors would double. At the same time, its performance would also be multiplied by two. In this process, costs would also be lowered and the size of these components would be reduced. It became popular as Moore’s Law and that technological prophecy has been fulfilled until now. Many thought that the time had come to retire her, that it was impossible to continue advancing at that pace. But quite the opposite.

Nvidia has announced that its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips for data centers, specifically the GB200 NVL72, multiplies not by two, but by 30, the performance of its previous model in this field, the H100. According to the directors of this company, this will reduce the costs associated with inference in AI models and will open up new possibilities in tasks such as chip design, writing and logistics. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has also anticipated a future with super-intelligent AI applied in sectors such as robotics and supply chain planning. With these advances, they promise to democratize access to high-performance technological tools.

Nvidia’s announcement took place at the Consumer Electronic Show, better known as CES, which brought together more than 150,000 people and 4,000 companies between January 7 and 10 in Las Vegas. All of them made a pilgrimage to the city of casinos in the State of Nevada to learn about and show the future of technology and, therefore, society. The year starts off in style in terms of ‘techie’ news. As it could not be otherwise in these times, a good part of these products are marked by the omnipresent AI. This disruptive technology splashes everything: whether we are talking about roll-up laptop screens, intelligent vehicles (autonomous vehicles for the long term) or new virtual reality mechanisms. The main trends point to a future marked by AI that will give us more personalized experiences with devices.

“AI is creating a generational shift in technology. In 2025, we will continue to see AI processing move to the edge, enabling and improving AI-first experiences,” Cristiano Amon commented at this fair, Chairman and CEO of Qualcomm. “The AI ​​included in the device will become the next user interface, transforming experiences in PCs, cars, smart homes…”, he added.

Glasses with screen

In this commitment, it is striking that some companies remain committed to creating smart glasses, despite the notorious failure of Google Glass, which promised to change our lives and fell by the wayside. In this case, the proposal may be more successful. It is a frame and its lenses that include a small screen that only the user sees and on which mobile notifications are projected to directions to get to a place, translations in real time… Perhaps the most curious application is that of ‘teleprompter’, which would allow a speech or talk to be given without looking away from the audience. Halliday has presented them and hopes to launch them in March for $369.

Another field in which AI has shone has been that of robots and devices for the home, reports Efe. TCL has introduced ‘Ai Me’, a modular companion robot in the shape of an owl. It has not been the only device designed for accompaniment as Mixi has shown Romi, a conversational robot that claims to provide emotional support. Regarding home automation, Samsung has shown a new development of its ‘Ballie’ prototype, a small ball-shaped robot that combines interactivity and functionality. After five years of research and progress, it seems that the time has come to launch it on the market.

643 kilometers of electricity

Sustainable mobility has also occupied a prominent place at the CES fair. Aptera Motors has exhibited its highly efficient solar electric vehicle, capable of traveling up to 643 kilometers on a full solar charge. Honda, for its part, has presented the prototypes of its Series 0, electric vehicles with ‘eyes-off’ autonomous driving technology, which they hope to put on sale next year. Sony has also attracted attention with Afeela 1, a car with assisted driving developed together with Honda, which will offer personalized experiences thanks to an integrated conversational agent. We appreciate in all these proposals advances in driving aids, also steps in reducing dependence on fossil fuels, but level 5 autonomous driving, the one in which we would not even have a steering wheel, seems to be on hold for the moment due to regulation, also to the real impossibility of carrying it out…

Roller screens are another classic at this fair. This time Lenovo stood out with its ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable. It has been one of the stars of this edition of CES for its rollable screen that grows from 14 to 16.7 inches depending on the needs of the moment. The idea is to maximize productivity. In addition, Lenovo has also shown the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition, equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors, which offers advanced AI tools that optimize workflows. In the consumer segment, Lenovo has also shown its Yoga Slim 9i, a laptop with a screen-to-body ratio of 98% thanks to having the camera under the screen, designed for content creators and professional users.

For its part, LG has presented at CES its latest line of xboom Bluetooth speakers and headphones, developed in collaboration with the artist will.i.am with professional presets. Also in audio, JBL has renewed its flagship Tour ONE M3 headphones, which now include the first JBL SMART Tx audio transmitter, and the JBL Horizon 3, which includes intuitive ambient lighting and relaxing sounds.

100 inches from 14cms.

Without abandoning the screens, in the field of immersive entertainment, Hisense has brought to Las Vegas its 116-inch TriChroma LED television and its first MicroLED screen for the general public of this technology. For its part, JMGO has debuted the O2S Ultra, the smallest laser projector in the world, capable of projecting a 100-inch screen from a distance of just 14 centimeters.

Personal mobility devices have also had their moment in the sun. Segway has revealed seven new models of electric scooters, highlighting the GT3 Pro, with a maximum speed of 80 km/h and a range of 138 kilometers. Everything indicates that this product will have a difficult time reaching Spain, since the DGT establishes a maximum speed for these vehicles of 25 kilometers per hour.

Another practical application of AI: Timekettle has introduced the W4 Pro headsets, which incorporate real-time two-way translation and advanced features such as automatic bilingual transcriptions, designed for the business and educational world. For its part, Hisense has shown ConnectLife in the smart home category. It is a platform that integrates household appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners powered by AI, which optimize consumption and invite the user to forget about them.

salty foods

In the traditional walk through the CES fair, there is also a lot of room for really curious proposals. They usually correspond to small and often unknown companies that thus try to steal the spotlight from the large stands of the giants of the sector. Such is the case of the Japanese Kirin, which has dazzled with a spoon that – if it reached the market – would cost 125 euros. His power? It takes advantage of imperceptible electrical impulses to artificially increase the salt level of foods.

To achieve a more restful sleep, in previous editions of this fair we already saw helmets that promised to improve rest. In this case, pillows with 10minds anti-snoring technology have been shown. They use AI to detect snoring and adjust its shape automatically, improving the user’s posture while sleeping and contributing to a more restful rest, justify their designers.

The last of the most curious proposals is dedicated to gardening fans. The Wonder firm has shown a camera that allows us to capture the tiny life that accompanies plants. Designed in the shape of a flower, it camouflages itself to send us the best snapshots of insects. In this case, the AI ​​will identify the species and show us information about them.