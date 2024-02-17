













Regarding the first, it will be at 3:00 p.m., central Mexico time, that the match between the Galacticos del Caribe of Los Futbolitos & Alofoke against Club de Cuervos, the team chaired by Mercedes Roa, will take place.

But there is much more that can be expected. As you can see in one of the images that accompany this note, Matchday 1 will have many more games.

It is necessary to point out that the schedules for each day will be available every Monday via official networks of the Américas Kings League.

The organizers also announced that there will soon be information regarding ticket sales so that fans can attend the games. It's just a matter of having a little patience.

The match schedule that we share with you from the Américas Kings League corresponds to the first split in its history and includes 11 days.

In this way the audience will be able to follow their favorite teams and the matches against their opponents, either online or by attending the matches.

The first double date will be on days 4 and 5 on March 16 and 17, respectively. On April 21, Matchday 11 of the first split will take place.

ATTENTION 🚨​ We have the OFFICIAL CALENDAR for our first SPLIT 📆​​ Mark it in your agenda. Are you ready for what's coming? ​🔥​ Enter the link to know the duels of each day ⚽

➡️​ https://t.co/evMWa5GjSr pic.twitter.com/je2aSs21gn — Kings League Santander (@kingsleague_am) February 15, 2024

Miguel Layún, president of the Américas Kings League, commented that you are aware of the expectations generated by the competition. This is what they have worked hard for in recent months. '[…]to have everything ready and offer you an unparalleled show'.

Then he emphasized 'We have many surprises along the way, so we hope you are aware so you don't miss anything'. The match schedule can be found at this link.

