The new president | Stubb wants his cabinet to have experience with NATO and peace mediation

Alexander Stubb, who won the presidential election, said on Monday that the formation of the cabinet has already begun.

On Sunday elected president Alexander Stubb (kok) said that he wants one person with strong experience in peace mediation and one with strong experience in NATO in his future cabinet.

According to him, experts connected to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense are also needed.

Stubb said at his press conference on Monday that the formation of the cabinet has already begun.

“I'm going to keep it pretty much traditional,” he said.

The group of closest advisers to the president is called the cabinet. The current president Sauli Niinistön in addition to the head of the office, the six-person cabinet includes four advisers and a communications manager.

According to Stubb, the size of the cabinet will be “plus minus one” from the current one.

From Stubb it was also asked if he could have lost the election Pekka Haavisto (green) join the cabinet.

“I don't think Haavisto would want to come to my cabinet, even though we are good friends,” he laughed.

Instead, Stubb said he was ready to support Haavisto in peace mediation tasks.

“If there happens to be a peace mediation task where a Finn, and very likely in that case Pekka Haavisto, is asked, it is without a doubt clear that the sitting president of the republic will be happy,” said Stubb.

“Pekka Haavisto would be excellent in a peace mediation task rather than a task.”

Stubb will take office on March 1.

Correction 12.2. 4:33 p.m.: The quote “I don't think Haavisto would want to come to my cabinet” was mistakenly labeled as Pekka Haavisto. The commentary was by Alexander Stubb.