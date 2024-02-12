US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized again and “entered into an intensive care unit” to treat a bladder problem as he continues to recover from prostate cancer. In the midst of convalescence he has transferred powers to his deputy Kathleen Hicks, the Pentagon reported.

Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December and continues to deal with complications from his treatment.

Around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, February 11, he was transported by his security team to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “to be treated for symptoms that suggest an emerging bladder problem,” the Press Secretary of the Pentagon, Major General Pat Ryder.

Although Austin initially intended to retain the “functions and obligations of his position,” around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday he transferred those powers to the Deputy Secretary of Defense, Kathleen Hicks. As of Sunday night he was still hospitalized.

A statement from Walter Reed medical officials revealed that austin He had been admitted to the intensive care unit for supportive care and close monitoring.

Dr. John Maddox, medical director of trauma, and Dr. Gregory Chesnut, director of the Prostate Disease Research Center at Murtha Cancer Center, said that while it was unclear at this time how long he will remain hospitalized, “it is not known.” “He hopes that the current bladder problem will change his expected full recovery.”

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was notified, as well as the White House and Congress.

Statement From Walter Reed Military Medical Center Officials on Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Health Status:https://t.co/1lKlkbYaPp — Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder (@PentagonPresSec) February 12, 2024



Austin was scheduled to leave on Tuesday for Brussels to hold a meeting of the contact group on Ukraine, which he created in 2022 to coordinate military support to kyiv after the Russian invasion. Afterwards, Austin was scheduled to attend a regular meeting of NATO defense ministers.

It was not immediately clear if this hospitalization would change those plans.

What is known about Austin's diagnosis

Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December and underwent a procedure called a prostatectomy to treat it on December 22.

Over the next week, complications arose and on January 1, suffering from extreme pain, he was taken by ambulance to Walter Reed, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. Austin remained at Walter Reed until January 15. He then continued to recover and work from home and returned to the Pentagon on January 29.

His doctors have previously said that his prognosis against cancer is “excellent” and that he will not need further treatment.

Austin has returned to Walter Reed for checkups since his hospitalization, but this is his first unscheduled trip due to ongoing complications from his cancer treatments.

In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden receives the Daily Presidential Briefing, Monday, January 29, 2024, in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington, as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens. ©AP/Adam Schultz

Austin did not inform President Joe Biden, Congress or his deputy secretary of defense of his cancer diagnosis in December or his initial hospitalization for weeks. This secrecy has been the subject of an inspector general investigation and an internal Pentagon review.

Austin had previously said he never instructed his staff to keep his hospitalization a secret.