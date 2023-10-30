Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 00:37



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The express courier firm Nacex, from the Logista Group, yesterday inaugurated its new platform in Lorquí, which replaces the previous one located in Espinardo and has a plot of more than 10,000 square meters. The facility has 18 docks for vans, 2 for trucks, 2 access ramps to the warehouse, a CCTV traceability system, and a temperature control camera. With its advanced classifier, it makes it possible to send between 160,000 and 190,000 monthly shipments (230,000-260,000 during the campaign month), compared to around 110,000 until now.

This new logistics center will have the latest technology in optimization and security for classification, being capable of classifying up to 4,200 packages per hour. The general director of Nave, Manuel Orihuela, explained the characteristics of the center during the event, also highlighting the strategic importance of Lorquí for the development of the company’s business. Furthermore, he stressed that “it not only represents a milestone in our expansion, but also a renewed commitment to efficiency and quality in the courier service” and “will contribute to economic development.”