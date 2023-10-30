Following the sudden death of Matthew Perry at 54 years old, the reactions and tributes from the actor’s beloved community in Friendsincluding his former co-stars, have paid tribute to his life and legacy, both on screen and off.

Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles after police responded to a 911 call on Saturday, the LAPD reported. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, an autopsy was completed Sunday and toxicology results are awaited.

Known primarily for his iconic performance of Chandler Bing in the hit comedy series Friends, Perry He gained international recognition and critical acclaim for some of the numerous roles he played throughout his prolific Hollywood career.

His five co-stars Friends — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — did not immediately comment, but issued a joint statement Monday to People magazine.

“We are completely devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just co-stars. “We are a family,” reads his statement. “There is a lot to say, but for now let’s take a moment to grieve and process this incomprehensible loss.” “Over time we will say more, when we are able,” she continues. “For now, our thoughts and love are with the family of Mattyhis friends and all those who loved him around the world.”

Perry reflected on the years in which he played Chandler and about the group’s lasting bond in an emotional conversation with the cast included in the reunion special of Friends of HBO Max in 2021.

“The best way I can describe it is that after the show was over, at a party or any type of social gathering, if one of us ran into another, that was it. That was the end of the night. You would just sit with that person all night and he was done,” she said. Perry. “You apologized to the people you were with, but they had to understand that you had met someone special to you and that you were going to talk to that person for the rest of the night,” he continued. “And that’s how it worked.”

Perry He received an Emmy nomination in 2002 for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series for his role as Chandler Bingand Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her performance in the 2007 miniseries The Ron Clark Story.

Perry He also starred in television series and films such as Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Growing Pains, Ally McBeal, 17 Again, The Whole Nine Yards, The West Wing and a reboot in 2015 The Odd Couple.

His struggles with substance use were well documented, and he shared more details about those experiences in a memoir published last year titled Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

After his death, the family of Perry issued a statement to People in which they said they were “destroyed by the tragic loss.”

“Matthew “he brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend,” they wrote. “You all meant a lot to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Via: CBS News

Editor’s note: I’m still very sad, I don’t want to fall into watching the series again or buying the book, but eventually I’m going to do it. I can’t even get in TikTok because it is full of content Matthew Perryit must be horrible to be a family member or friend of yours.