One of the star projects of the outgoing socialist government team of the Alhama de Murcia City Council was the remodeling of the La Cubana park. A few days before election day on May 28, the works began by the company that had won the tender for the first phase, valued at 3.1 million euros.

The work began with the installation of a 425-meter-long fence, decorated with vinyls alluding to the comprehensive remodeling of the town’s great green lung. With this, the removal of a large paved space for vehicle parking also began, which sparked controversy among the neighborhood.

The vast majority of political parties that contested the elections echoed this, even announcing that if they came to power they would try to paralyze the project, to which the outgoing mayor of Infrastructures, the socialist Antonio García, assured that “in order to paralyze the works already tendered or modify the project, there must be reports that justify it, “he said.

The popular María Cánovas, who was sworn in as the new mayor last Saturday, announced that as soon as she entered the town hall building she would call an emergency meeting with the STV company, the same company that is executing the tendered project.

So, “with the alternative of recovering the parking area of ​​La Cubana, we have reached an agreement this Monday with the company to temporarily suspend the contracted works,” said the new councilor from Alhama. “We have found deficiencies in the project,” stressed the first mayor, highlighting the emergency access to the Virgen del Rosario residence for the elderly, which is located inside the park.