Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López wins again in the Tour of Colombia and continues as leader

Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López flies in the Tour of Colombia. The Pesca cyclist continues to show that he is the favorite in the national race. This Monday, in Ibagué, he won the third stage of the competition, after winning the sprint.

Miguel Ángel López, unstoppable in the Tour of Colombia

López (Medellín), who was further behind than his rivals, won the Ibagué Circuit ahead of Bayron Guama (MBP) and Daniel Muñoz (EPM), setting a time of 2 hours, 30 minutes and 30 seconds.

López also got three bonus seconds after winning an intermediate sprint.

This Friday, from 10:30 am, The queen stage of the Tour of Colombia will take place, the ascent to La Línea.

