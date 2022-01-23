The Pacers, in a heroic way and as meritorious as it is difficult to understand with a minimal sense of logic, arrived in Arizona after winning on the Lakers and Warriors courts. But the Suns (final 113-103) were already too rivaltoo much trouble. And more with the casualties that continue to pile up. Against the Lakers Myles Turner was not there either but between Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon they accumulated 69 of the 111 points of Rick Carlisle’s team. None of the three played on the track of the best team in the NBA, where, totally in the draw, the Pacers dared to turn the -20 in the third quarter into a -6 in the last. The thing did not happen from there and the Suns won their sixth game in a row and matched their best mark in their history at this point in a season: 36-9. It begins to seem a certainty that the championship ring will have to go through Phoenix. The Warriors are three and a half games away and no one else is even remotely close, not even in the East. So those of Monty Williams will have, or it seems already sung except acceleration for the Warriors, home field advantage in any playoff series. That’s what he’s aiming for now.

After five straight away wins, the Suns are back on track, where they host the Jazz tomorrow. The first home game after a long tour is always dangerous. The home comfort play tricks, and the Pacers hadn’t lost since 2014 in Phoenix, six straight wins that were buried despite Devin Booker taking the day almost off: 11 points, 5/23 shooting. And because the Suns had bad news: wrist injuries to Jae Crowder and Cam Payne. But, for this time and against such a diminished rival, Chris Paul’s mastery in the pick and roll. The point guard finished with 18 points and 16 assists, fueling (without DeAndre Ayton) JaVale McGee (13 points, 12 rebounds) and a Bismack Biyombo who matched his NBA scoring ceiling (21 points), beat his assists (5) and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Is he CP3 effectWithout a doubt, the advantage of following the instructions of one of the best point guards in history. But also the ability to be prepared for the moment when the opportunity arrives. This was presented, in the midst of a crisis with the pandemic, with a ten-day contract on January 1 with the Western champion. On the 11th the link was guaranteed for the entire season and now the Congolese center (29 years old), the boy trained in Fuenlabrada, has secured his place in the rotation of one of the great favorites to the ring after essentially seeing himself out of the NBA until just a few weeks ago.

The Pacers continue to play with energy, without pressure in the face of adversity. Lance Stephenson had 17 points, Lamb 14, Bitadze 16 with 11 rebounds, Duarte 17… Watching the season go by (17-30 now) and a few days to sell one or more important pieces before the market closes (February 10) logic ended up crushing a team that was running away from it on their tour of the West. But these Suns are another thing. A fearsome rival for anyone, an applicant with stripes and armed to the teeth. A team in an excellent moment and at a competitive level that is light years away from the Indiana Pacers. It’s that simple.