The developers of the WhatsApp messaging application are close to introducing a long-awaited feature, the ability to transfer “chat history” or conversations between Android and iOS devices.

And the upcoming new update for “WhatsApp”, which is called WhatsApp 22.2.74 beta, showed the ability to transfer conversations between phones that depend on two different operating systems, such as “iPhone” and “Samsung”, for example.

The process of transferring the “chat history” will require downloading the update for “WhatsApp” on both devices, according to the “GSM Arena” website, which specializes in technical news.

The process of relaying conversations will also require an Internet connection, whether it is via Wi-Fi or mobile data.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, the new name for Facebook, is the world’s most popular messaging application, used by more than two billion people around the world.