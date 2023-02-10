An agency close to Real Madrid is planning a new league. Which would be to the detriment of national tournaments, favoring only the big clubs. And in exchange for their “alms”, small and medium-sized ones will not be able to participate in the tournament or make decisions

The European football community woke up on Thursday to a booklet compiling 10 principles that should theoretically make Europe’s favorite sport better than ever. Its “author”, Bernd Reichart, entered the world of sport just 4 months ago as managing director of A22 Sports, an agency financed by friends of the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, the mastermind of this initiative. What is this incredible recipe for success presented by Mr. Reichart? “A multi-divisional competition with a total number of teams between 60 and 80” who will be selected “for annual sporting merit” and without “permanent members”. It promises stability and financial security with the contest of “a minimum of 14 European matches in each season “. Of course, all without scheduling problems. Truly amazing. But it’s not over. According to these principles the national championships will gain benefits, as through this newly minted European Championship they will receive more income. See also "He hasn't made a decision": Confusion over Tom Brady's supposed end of career

new model — All this will be possible with a new governance model, which will be managed by the clubs. Which clubs? Only large companies. And in exchange for the “handout” of the large, small and medium-sized clubs will not be able to participate in the tournament or make decisions. Don’t be fooled. Mr. Reichart is the new face of the coup d’état hatched by the big clubs to gain total control of European football and convert it into a sport reserved for the elite. They can say what they want, but the competition envisioned by Mr. Reichart and his friends would overturn the current model of European football and put an end to national leagues. Therefore it finds the unanimous opposition of all Leagues, of every dimension. In the current model the Conference, Europe and Champions League are horizontal competitions based on national leagues across Europe. Each season clubs from each country qualify for European competitions at various levels based on their performance in domestic tournaments, which offers excitement and passion to all fans across the continent. Each club starts the season with no certainties. See also Women's MX League: If Querétaro is disaffiliated, what will happen to the women's?

meritocracy — This “open” model that Mr. Reichart indicates, with various divisions and based on meritocracy, wants to reserve the first of them to the big clubs, without direct access from national tournaments. Winning one’s championship would not give access to this “first division” which remains reserved for the big clubs, whose financial security is built on the sporting and economic ruin of all the national leagues and their clubs and a large part of the wealth that is created around them. to them. National tournaments now account for 75% of the revenues generated by European football. In Europe there are over 40 leagues, more than 1,500 clubs and 53,000 professional footballers, over 75,000 non-sports employees who, all together, generate more than 25 billion euros in revenue and many jobs. Is it possible that Mr. Reichart and his friends are the smartest of all and the others, Uefa, Federations, Leagues, Clubs and fans are all stupid? See also Ferrari: Michael Mann's film kicks off, Adam Driver will be Enzo

February 10, 2023 (change February 10, 2023 | 08:46)

