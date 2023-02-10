Mubadala Investment Company announced its support for relief efforts for those affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, to keep pace with the humanitarian efforts launched by the UAE to provide aid and assistance, and to mitigate the great impacts left by the earthquake on the Turkish and Syrian peoples.
The company announced its donation of the proceeds of tickets for the final and semi-final rounds of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Tennis Championship for Women, which is currently being held in Zayed Sports City, in favor of the “Bridges of Good” campaign launched by the Emirates Red Crescent in coordination with humanitarian and charitable institutions in the country.
Mubadala provides tennis fans and followers with this opportunity to contribute to this humanitarian campaign and support relief efforts.
Hamid Al-Shammari said; Deputy Group CEO and CEO of Institutional Affairs and Human Resources at Mubadala: “We express our solidarity and support for those affected by this devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, and while we share everyone’s grief, we affirm our keenness to extend a helping hand and provide all forms of assistance to provide relief and relief to those in need And do our part to support and support the joint humanitarian efforts in such a difficult time.
It is noteworthy that the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Tennis Championship for Women, of which Mubadala donated the proceeds of tickets for the final and semi-final rounds in favor of supporting relief efforts, is currently being held at the Tennis Complex in Zayed Sports City, and will continue until Sunday, February 12, and brings together the tournament, which is held in partnership between the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Mubadala. , the best tennis players in the world, which is the first tournament on the agenda of the WTA 500 Championships in Abu Dhabi.
