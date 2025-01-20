The debate between which app is better between Google Maps and Waze is a difficult question to resolve, especially considering that both apps belong to Google and that in general terms they have the same functions.

And although a few years ago there were differential functions, over time both platforms have absorbed the best of each other. That said, if you want an app to get around in all possible ways and have information about everything around you, the ideal app is Google Maps, but if we talk about just the driving experience, the decision is not so simple.

This is because Waze is an app designed 100% for the driving experience and therefore if you have ever tried it, you will have realized that all the tools they offer are focused on improving it. For this reason, there are many people who, when they take the car, open the app Waze and this app now has one more reason why you should choose it.

As we said, Google Maps has been integrating the best functions that Waze had in its app, so the differences were minimal, but Waze has returned to the fray, and taking advantage of Gemini Artificial Intelligence, they have developed a new functionality called “Conversations Reports.”

Waze has always been characterized by the strong community within the appwith the real-time warnings and incidents given by the users themselves who were on the road. Now, to improve the safety of drivers so that they do not have to pick up their cell phone while driving and the advantages that AI offers, this tool allows users to report incidents on the road naturally, using voice commandsz, making it safer and easier to report problems while driving.

The driver will only have to activate AIpressing a button, and say what happenswhether it is an accident, a traffic jam or a police check and an alert will be created that will appear to other drivers who use the app.

Additionally, Waze is making it easier for map editors add school zones to the map, alerting drivers to use caution when approaching these zones during school hours. These features aim to improve road safety and provide drivers with real-time information for a more informed and safer driving experience.