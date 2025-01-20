The CEU Ángel Herrera Awards celebrated their XXVIII edition this Monday, recognizing the work of various personalities, institutions and companies that have stood out for their contribution to the common good.

Among them, the coach of the Spanish soccer team, Luis de la Fuente, has been distinguished in the category of ethics and values, who claimed that society should “value the values” that he extracts from the sports field for his daily life, personally. and the professional. “I innately recognize the effort, the improvement and the camaraderie” that are “marginalized” by others that are “less exemplary.”

«My father always said that you had to be normal. “He is surprised that these values ​​are exceptional,” he said in his speech at the event electronically, as he was convalescing after undergoing surgery to get a knee prosthesis. Vicente del Bosque, present at the event, was in charge of presenting him with this recognition.

For his part, journalist José Antonio Marrahí, from the newspaper ‘Las Provincias’, has received the CEU Ángel Herrera Award for his article ‘Life in the minimum schools’. In this work, Marrahí addresses the unknown reality of those rural schools located in emptied Spain, showing the perspective of an educational system in a disadvantaged context. PwC Spain, for its part, has received the award for its ‘Business collaboration with the educational sector’.









The jury also gave special value to the IBM ‘SkillsBuild’ program, a fundamental initiative in the company’s educational mission. This free educational program offers training in the technological competencies and digital skills most in demand by the labor market, with a special focus on artificial intelligence.

The Junior Alumni Award has fallen into the hands of Alberto Herrera Montero. After remembering and praising his city, Seville, Herrera praised “the values” he learned at CEU. “I am lucky and acting accordingly is not only saying thank you, but trying to promote and embody all those values,” the journalist added.

Award for the dissemination of Christian values

The young influencers Carlota Valenzuela and Belén Domínguez have been awarded for their impact on social networks, where they share stories of personal improvement and Christian values. Valenzuela, who traveled 6,000 kilometers to Jerusalem and shared it on her account @finisterreajerusalen, and Domínguez, who inspires her more than 150,000 followers on TikTok while facing her fight against cancer, have been recognized for their authenticity and ability to transmit hope.

The journalist Álex Rosal and the sculptor Etsuro Sotoo have been awarded for their work in disseminating Christian values. Rosal has been recognized for his contribution to promoting the faith through the media, while Sotoo, chief sculptor of the Sagrada Familia, has been awarded for his exceptional artistic work on this architectural emblem, where his more than 500 Sculptures sublimely communicate the values ​​of faith.

Award for the inclusion of people with disabilities

Finally, the jury awarded the Prodis Foundation for its work in the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities. Through training and employment programs, the Foundation promotes a more just and supportive society, contributing significantly to the integration of this group. Soledad Herreros, president of the foundation, has indicated that “we are proud to receive the CEU Ángel Herrera Award in the category Solidarity, development cooperation and social entrepreneurship in a year like this, in which the Prodis Foundation celebrates its 25th anniversary. Twenty-five years of tireless work, transforming the lives of more than 500 people with intellectual disabilities to achieve their full educational, labor and social inclusion. An award that recognizes our significant contribution to improving the quality of life of people with intellectual disabilities and our efforts to achieve a more supportive society, where happiness, autonomy, dignity and the meaning that work brings is within reach. of all”

Likewise, the president of the CEU Foundation, Alfonso Bullón de Mendoza, highlighted during the presentation of the event that they are awards that are awarded “to good people for doing good things” and that finding candidates “to reward” gives them “hope.” in line with Pope Francis’ call for 2025 when calling the Jubilee of Hope. The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, also attended the event, and stressed that “the winners are examples, people and institutions that have made it their job to search for the common good, and are honored for what they have done and for those who have rewarded them.