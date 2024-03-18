🏆🔥 HERE ARE, THESE ARE, THE GROUPS OF THE GLORIOUS SOUTH AMERICAN CUP! pic.twitter.com/gQvubNCd4W — Nahuel Lanzón (@nahuelzn) March 18, 2024

Confirmed rivals for the Cup #Southamerican! 🏆#Mouth will be part of Group D along with Fortaleza 🇧🇷, Nacional Potosí 🇧🇴 and Sportivo Trinidense 🇵🇾. pic.twitter.com/Ra6q7fwXwC — Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) March 18, 2024

They also could not qualify via Libertadores, since they lost the final against Fluminense, nor through the Argentine Cup, a tournament where they were eliminated by Estudiantes in the semifinals.

DSports, together with its DGO streaming service, and ESPN, with Star+, Flow,

DGO and Telecentro Play will be the ones who broadcast the Copa Sudamericana, dividing up the matches.

How and where to see in Spain

The 2024 Copa Sudamericana matches can be seen in Spain via streaming, through LaLiga+.

How and where to see in Mexico

ESPN and Star+ are responsible for broadcasting the Copa Sudamericana matches on TV and streaming in Aztec lands.

How and where to see in USA

The 2024 Copa Sudamericana can be seen in the United States through beIN Sports (TV) and Fubo (streaming).