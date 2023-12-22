One of the key points of the separation agreement between the Colombian singer Shakira and the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, after 12 years of relationship, was the time that each of them was going to share with their children, Milan and Sasha.

The Barranquilla woman settled in Miami and was left with custody of the children, but Piqué has the right to a period of time a month to share with them.

Those periods in which the former player could share with his heirs had to be stipulated in writing and with the approval of his former partner.

The Christmas season involves a new dispute between Shakira and Piqué to decide who Milan and Sasha will celebrate the arrival of Baby Jesus with. Last year, the Colombian celebrated with her children in Dubai, while Piqué spent time with her girlfriend, Clara Chía.

Now, things have changed, much to the displeasure of the Barranquilla woman. The agreement established that, at Christmas this year, it will be the former FC Barcelona player who will spend Christmas with Milan and Sasha.

The decision went down well with the boys, who have always been very close to their paternal grandparents, Joan Piqué and Montserrat Bernabéu. However, the topic did not please Shakira so much, due to the possibility of them getting together at the celebration with Clara Chía.

Press reports claim that Shakira will spend Christmas again this year in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, although for now it is unknown in whose company that celebration will be.

These will be, according to the Terra portal, the last holidays that Milan and Sasha will spend in Barcelona as Spanish residents, since next year they will have the documents for American residency.

Piqué has already been reunited with his two children and is ready for the celebration, although it is worth remembering that in Spain gifts are given on January 6, the day of the Three Wise Men festival.

SPORTS

More Sports news