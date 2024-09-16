In an interview published by IGN, Vince Zampella Respawn spoke in more depth about the new Battlefield in development, also revealing a first official image of the game as well as the setting and the expected release date.
The main idea behind this new chapter is the fact that go back to the origins and the basic elements of the series, thus recovering the most distinctive characteristics of the multiplayer shooter by Electronic Arts.
The setting will be modern again, with a return to 64-player maps simultaneously online, one of the identifying elements of Battlefield.
Back to the Roots for Battlefield
Among other traditionalist features, the game will recover the class-based systemonce again taking up one of the distinctive elements of the series’ gameplay.
As for the Release periodthe developers are currently aiming for 2025, but there is no precise information about it yet.
According to other information, but in this case not officially reported (but reported by the reliable journalist Tom Henderson on Insider-Gaming), the new Battlefield should have two main modes with a classical Battle Royale and another called Gauntlet, which sees teams engaged in missions focused on completing various objectives, with a score linked to these.
After the partial disappointment of Battlefield 2042, EA has organized a grand relaunch for the new chapter, which directly involves Zampella in a general reorganization of the dedicated teams, within a production that seems to be truly high-caliber.
