In an interview published by IGN, Vince Zampella Respawn spoke in more depth about the new Battlefield in development, also revealing a first official image of the game as well as the setting and the expected release date.

The main idea behind this new chapter is the fact that go back to the origins and the basic elements of the series, thus recovering the most distinctive characteristics of the multiplayer shooter by Electronic Arts.

The setting will be modern again, with a return to 64-player maps simultaneously online, one of the identifying elements of Battlefield.