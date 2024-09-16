Last week it became clear that PlayStation continues to bet on the console business insistently, and that was seen with the announcement of PS5 Pro, device that had mixed reviews among users around the world, either complaining about the high price or mentioning that they are going to buy one. In fact, one of the CEOs of the gaming division has made interesting statements, somehow guaranteeing that at least in one more generation there will still be a new device from them.

Despite its expansion to PC and mobile devices, PlayStation has reiterated that consoles will remain the core of its business. Hideaki Nishino, director of the Sony Interactive Entertainment Platform Business Groupassured that, although they are expanding their audience, the experience on the devices will continue to be essential for the company.

Sony In recent years, it has prioritized the development of content for different platforms, launching some games simultaneously on PS5 and PC. However, exclusive narrative titles will still come to console users first, with PC releases to follow at a later date. This has been done with the intention of attracting more players from Steam upon purchase of the console.

Nishino He highlighted that one of the advantages of consoles is their simplicity compared to PC gaming setup or mobile experiences. Ease of use and intuitive in-store experience are key factors in keeping consoles at the core of the business.

Here’s what he said:

I think on mobile there are a lot of ad-supported games and PCs are difficult to set up, but with the PlayStation, once you turn it on you can experience the content you purchased right away. The software store also offers an intuitive experience because the products are presented in an easy-to-understand manner. We are trying to increase our share of the overall gaming market by developing content for PCs as well. Consoles will certainly be the core of our business, but by offering titles for platforms other than consoles, we will reach a broader range of customers.

Although PlayStation continues to explore new audiences, the focus on consoles remains crucial. According to NishinoThe company’s mission is to continue perfecting the console experience, a platform that it considers essential to offering unparalleled quality in the world of video games.

Via VGC

Author’s note: It’s good news to know that we’ll have Sony consoles for at least one more generation. That doesn’t take away from the controversy that the PS5 Pro has generated.