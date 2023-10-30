A broadcaster of the transport sector. The next government must intervene in the field of transport in the Netherlands.

For a nice drive, you soon have to be outside the Randstad. Actually, you only have a chance very early in the morning and late at night on a highway where you can somewhat reserve the left lane for yourself. The Netherlands is becoming busier and busier and a constricting situation is likely to arise in the field of transport.

25 organizations in the transport sector warn about this, including the ANWB, the Cyclists’ Union, Schiphol and the NS. according to RTL News. The combined organizations are calling for the next cabinet as a Mobility Alliance. An additional 2 to 3 billion euros is needed annually compared to the current situation. If the new government does not do this, the Netherlands will come to a standstill, the broadcaster said.

Think of delays at the airport, delays on the railway (because that always works very well) and endless traffic jams on the roads. Of course, you and I are most concerned with the latter. By allocating more money for transport, the Netherlands should be better able to cope with the ever-increasing crowds everywhere.

According to the Mobility Alliance, doing nothing is not an option. Then the Netherlands would come to a standstill. This in turn turns out bad for the economy. People also complain about mobility facilities that are too expensive, which means there is a group of people who do not use them at all. Simply because they can’t afford it.

The previous cabinet had already devised plans and the Mobility Alliance hopes that the next cabinet will take up this challenge. This includes plans for widening the A4 and extending the North-South line. It is always a matter of waiting to see whether plans from a previous cabinet will be implemented in a new cabinet. It just depends on which flavor comes to power after November.

There are plenty of challenges for a new cabinet in the field of transport. Not only with regard to improving flow. There are also points in terms of accessibility. A frequently heard complaint is that public transport outside the Randstad is not well organised. From A to B can sometimes take up to an hour and a half, while the same route can be completed by car in 30 minutes. Will that all change? Do not think so. We will see.

