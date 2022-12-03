For the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the teams of the Netherlands and Argentina will face each other for a place in the semifinals of the world’s top soccer tournament in a match that will undoubtedly be exciting for all fans of the football.
The Dutch arrived at this instance after finishing as leaders of Group A over Ecuador, Senegal and Qatar. In the previous phase, they defeated the United States 3-1 in a game in which they did not suffer at any time. His wingers, Denzel Dumfries and Daley Blind, were the great figures against the Americans.
While Lionel Scaloni’s Selected comes after a long-suffering victory against Australia and after having won Group C after losing surprisingly to Saudi Arabia in the debut. Since that game, the Albiceleste have been improving their game and come into the game with high confidence after three consecutive victories.
It will be a meeting with two offensive teams that offer a lot with the ball at their feet and that have very solid defenses. It can become a match that is defined in extra time due to the parity of both teams in terms of tactics.
City: Doha, Qatar
Stadium: Lusail Stadium
Day and time: Friday, December 9, 4:00 p.m. (ARG), 1:00 p.m. (MEX), 8:00 p.m. (ESP) and 10:00 p.m. (QAT)
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To confirm
TV channels: Movistar+, LaLigaSportsTV and GOL Mundial all matches of the tournament
live streaming: RTVE.es and World Goal
TV channels: DeporTV, DIRECTV Sports, Public Television and TyC Sports
live streaming: You must have the paid services of Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play.
TV channels: TUDN, TV Azteca and Sky Sports.
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
TV channels: Fox/FS1 (in English) and Telemundo/Universo/Peacock (in Spanish)
live streaming: Telemundo Sports Live
TV channels: RCN and Caracol
Live streaming: Sports RCN Live and Caracol Play
Netherlands injury news
The Dutch team recovered its figure Memphis Depay, who started against the United States and scored a goal, and is now at 100% of his physical conditions for this quarterfinal match.
Injury news in Argentina
The Argentine team has Ángel di María (who did not play against Australia) and Alejandro Gómez (who was replaced against the Oceanics) between cotton balls but with the rest of the squad 100% physically. These rest days will come in handy for the albiceleste team.
It will be a match played in the middle of the field and the team that dominates this sector of the field will win. Due to the current level of their players, Argentina will prevail 2-1, in extra time, but they will have to be very careful with the Dutch full-backs.
