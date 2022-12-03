In his 1,000th game, Leo Messi was chosen as MVP in Argentina’s 2-1 win against Australia 🙌

Another day at the office for the 10th…🤩#FoxSportsArgentina #Qatar2022 #Argentina #Messi pic.twitter.com/6lIBwSGxEj

– FOX Sports Argentina (@FOXSportsArg) December 3, 2022