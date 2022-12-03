The Argentine National Team qualified for the quarterfinals in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after beating Australia 2-0 in the round of 16 after goals from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez.
In this way, the team led by lionel scaloni will face the Netherlands next Friday, December 9 in a very interesting match against those of louis van gaal.
Next, we leave you with the best reactions on Twitter of the victory for the Albiceleste that advanced to the next round.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Argentina has not had the best collective performance and to show it is that without Lionel Messi perhaps they would not continue in competition, because thanks to the individuality of the star they have been able to defeat their opponents.
One more time, Leo Messi He is chosen as the MVP of the victory that put Argentina in the quarterfinals.
Lionel Messi He reached 1,000 games as a professional and in total he recorded 789 goals on his account. He surpasses CR7 in this statistic.
As is customary, the media always closely follow the reactions of the family of Messiwho were in a box, his wife Antonella and his sons.
The greatest of all time, the Argentine star continues to be applauded and admired by the Argentine people and most soccer fans as the best player in the history of the sport.
The Blaugrana team closely follows the actions of its highest representative and knows that he has just completed 1,000 games as a professional since his debut.
for the first time, Messi could score a goal in a round of direct elimination in World Cups, the top scorer of the albiceleste would never have been able to score in KO rounds
After Australia left Peru without the World Cup, after beating them in the playoffs, the Incas expected Australia’s early elimination in Qatar 2022 and gave their encouragement to the team led by Scaloni.
Messi he killed the kangaroo and could not be better represented in a gift with the star giving a good blow to the representative animal of Australia.
The responses of the Dutch fans have not been long in coming and it is already known that they will face each other in the quarterfinals in search of going in search of the World Cup and the Europeans have full confidence to advance to the semifinals .
#Twitter #reacted #victory #classification #Argentina #Australia #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply