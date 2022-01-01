The Netherlands Police dismantled giant lines due to violation of corona regulations in the Netherlands

People from near and far had entered the illegal ravages.

In the Netherlands police dismantled the ravines that gathered hundreds of people on Saturday in Rijswijk in the south of the country. The raids were held in an abandoned factory, local media reported.

Dozens of police officers went into the scene and hundreds of others diverted people from the scene, Dutch Broadcasting NOS said.

Police arrested several partygoers, but according to the regional Omroep Gelderland broadcaster, no violence broke out on the spot.

Local people said they saw vehicles arriving from France and Germany, even Spain and Italy.

“It’s an illegal party, so it’s forbidden,” the mayor tweeted Josan Meijers.

“Such is not appropriate during a coronavirus crisis. (Health-related) actions apply to everyone, ”he added.

Due to the increase in corona infections, new restrictions were imposed in the Netherlands during Christmas. They say non-essential bars and shops will be closed until January 14th.

In France, on the other hand, about 1,500 people had gathered in the illegal municipality of Saint-Florentin, a couple of hours by car from Paris. The local prosecutor’s office is said to be investigating what happened.