Monday, January 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The Netherlands Police dismantled giant lines due to violation of corona regulations in the Netherlands

by admin
January 1, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

People from near and far had entered the illegal ravages.

In the Netherlands police dismantled the ravines that gathered hundreds of people on Saturday in Rijswijk in the south of the country. The raids were held in an abandoned factory, local media reported.

Dozens of police officers went into the scene and hundreds of others diverted people from the scene, Dutch Broadcasting NOS said.

Police arrested several partygoers, but according to the regional Omroep Gelderland broadcaster, no violence broke out on the spot.

People from near and far had entered the illegal ravages. Local people said they saw vehicles arriving from France and Germany, even Spain and Italy.

“It’s an illegal party, so it’s forbidden,” the mayor tweeted Josan Meijers.

“Such is not appropriate during a coronavirus crisis. (Health-related) actions apply to everyone, ”he added.

Due to the increase in corona infections, new restrictions were imposed in the Netherlands during Christmas. They say non-essential bars and shops will be closed until January 14th.

In France, on the other hand, about 1,500 people had gathered in the illegal municipality of Saint-Florentin, a couple of hours by car from Paris. The local prosecutor’s office is said to be investigating what happened.

.
#Netherlands #Police #dismantled #giant #lines #due #violation #corona #regulations #Netherlands

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Abdullah Al-Marri stresses the protection of society from the scourge of drugs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.