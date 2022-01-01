Dubai (Etihad)

His Excellency Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, confirmed that the General Department of Narcotics Control was able to develop its methods and enhance its capabilities to overthrow drug dealers and deal painful blows to them, in cooperation with the competent authorities. The scourge of drugs and reduce its spread. This came during his briefing on the achievements and statistics of the General Department of Narcotics Control at the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, as part of the annual inspection program for public administrations and police stations.

His Excellency Lieutenant-General Al Marri was briefed on the statistics of the General Administration for Drug Control related to the number of cases, persons and quantities seized in the emirate during the past year, and the contribution of the General Administration for Drug Control in the arrest of suspects in drug trafficking cases at the state level and the amount seized in their possession.

Statistics showed that the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police contributed to the arrest of 45.5% of the accused involved in cases of narcotics and psychotropic substances at the state level, and 75.7% of the quantities of narcotics seized at the state level during the past year. The General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police was able to pass 76 important information to 23 countries in cooperation with the liaison officers, which contributed to the arrest of 19 international suspects, while the department was able to block and close 75 accounts on social media applications and websites.

awareness programs

His Excellency was briefed on the results of the awareness programs at Hemaya International Center, which benefited 3,112,363 beneficiaries of 50 different nationalities, who participated in 124 activities, while the total number of beneficiaries of social assistance reached 53 people.

At the conclusion of the inspection program, His Excellency Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri honored a group of distinguished employees of the General Administration for Drug Control, as part of the “Fifty Inspection” initiative aimed at creating a kind of job distinction among employees in appreciation of the hard-working who strive hard and creatively to support the security and safety system in emirate.