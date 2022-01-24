This is apparent from the Green City Challenge edition 2021, the results of which will be announced today. For this challenge, the ‘green potential’ in the living environment of 5.6 million inhabitants of the Netherlands has been measured. 103 of the 345 municipalities took part. There is a green world to be won, an area of ​​more than 35,000 football fields. This was calculated by consultancy and engineering firm Sweco, manufacturer of garden machines and tools Husqvarna and the Dutch company NL Greenlabel, which took the initiative for the Green City Challenge.

“What makes this match so special?” asks Joeri Meliefste, urban green space and climate adaptation advisor at Sweco. “We are looking at public and private green spaces for the first time. That is really different.” Lodewijk Hoekstra of NL Greenlabel, better known as the TV gardener, agrees: “We have now mapped the area so carefully that we can show exactly which cities and villages are the most greened in a year”, says Hoekstra. “We want to enthuse people in a stimulating way.”