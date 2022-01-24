Anthony Davis postpones his return and in Los Angeles the usual LeBron is not enough. The Celtics star dazzles Washington, a stellar Doncic drags Dallas

Miami Heat-Los Angeles Lakers 113-107 – Nothing Anthony Davis, who seemed ready to return, in Miami the Lakers (23-24) produce yet another disappointing performance for three quarters of the game, they go down even by 26 points but in the last quarter, with the Heat (30 -17) who put the oars on the boat before they should, forcefully return to the game, scare the Florida team but in the end they have to raise the white flag. With a partial of 32-13 LeBron (33 points and 11 rebounds) and his teammates return to -4 in the final seconds, Miami however defends his important possessions in order and manages to defend his advantage. Triple double for Butler (20 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists), 25 points, however, for an excellent Robinson.

You love me: Robinson 25 (2/2, 6/11 3/4 tl), Butler 20, Martin 15. Rebounds: Butler 10. Assists: Butler 12.

Los Angeles: James 33 (11/14, 1/8, 8/11 tl), Westbrook 24, Bradley 15. Rebounds: James 11. Assists: Westbrook 9.

Washington Wizards-Boston Celtics 87-116 Tatum finds the best way to put the shooting problems of the last few races behind him. The leader of the Celtics (24-24), in fact, drags Boston to a comfortable success over the Wizards (23-24) by signing 51 points with an excellent 9/14 from three after accumulating 0/17 from long distance in the last three games. Third consecutive defeat for the team from the capital.

Washington: Beal 19 (7/14, 0/3, 5/5 tl), Avdija 13, Kuzma 12. Rebounds: Avdija, Hachimura, Kuzma 7. Assist: Beal 7.

Boston: Tatum 51 (9/14, 9/14, 6/6 tl), Brown 18, Smart 11. Rebounds: Tatum, Brown 10. Assists: Tatum 7.

Dallas Mavericks-Memphis Grizzlies 104-91 The stars shine but in the end it is only Luka Doncic who smiles. The Mavericks (27-20) enjoyed the cheering performance of the Slovenian who flirts with a triple double and in the end finishes with 37 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists. Morant is no less (35 points, 13 rebounds and six assists) but the rest of the Grizzlies struggle a lot against the Texan defense. 15 points, eight rebounds and six blocks, however, for Porzingis.

Dallas: Doncic 37 (11/18, 2/7, 9/12 tl), Porzingis 15, Brunson 13. Rebounds: Doncic 11. Assist: Doncic 9.

Memphis: Morant 35 (14/28, 0/3, 7/10 tl), Melton 12, Jackson Jr. 10. Rebounds: Morant 13. Assists: Morant 6.

Toronto Raptors-Portland Trail Blazers 105-114 Just a super first half for the Blazers (20-26) to get the better of the Raptors (22-22). The guests do what they want in the first two quarters and arrive at the rest 30 lengths ahead, 64-34. In the second half Siakam tries to play the charge, the Canadian team slowly gets back in the wake, also thanks to Portland’s self-harm, and in the final reaches -4 but the guests manage to keep Toronto at a distance and bring home the success.

Toronto: Siakam 28 (13/19, 0/1, 2/4 tl), VanVleet 19, Trent Jr. 13. Rebounds: Boucher 9. Assist: VanVleet 8.

Portland: Simons 19 (1/9, 5/9, 2/2 tl), McCollum 19 (5/7, 3/5), Little 19 (6/8, 2/3, 1/2 tl). Rebounds: Nurkic 11. Assist: Smith Jr., McCollum 6.

New York Knicks-Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 The excellent performance of a Barrett in an excellent moment of form allows the Knicks (23-24) to get the better of the Clippers (23-25) and then return to success after three consecutive defeats. The former Duke scores 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists and witnesses the debut in the Knicks jersey, just arrived in New York from Atlanta, of another Blue Devil, Cam Reddish. Randle also did well: 24 points and nine rebounds.

New York: Barrett 28 (6/19, 3/5, 7/7 tl), Randle 24, Fournier 14. Rebounds: Barrett 14. Assist: Quickley, Barrett 6.

Los Angeles: Jackson 26 (6/10, 4/8, 2/2 tl), Zubac 17, Kennard 14. Rebounds: Zubac 14. Assist: Bledsoe 6.

Orlando Magic-Chicago Bulls 114-95 The problems continue for the Bulls (28-17) who also go out against the team with the worst record of the NBA and thus collect their sixth defeat in the last seven games. DeRozan’s 41 points are not enough, the Wagner brothers are excited and drag the Magic (9-39) to success. Moritz signs 23 points while the younger of the two Wagners, Franz, puts 18 on the scoresheet.

Orlando: M. Wagner 23 (8/9, 1/4, 4/4 tl), Carter Jr. 19, F. Wagner 18. Rebounds: Okeke, Carter Jr. Assist: Suggs 7.

Chicago: DeRozan 41 (15/21, 11/13 tl), White 22, Vucevic 13. Rebounds: Vucevic 13. Assist: Vucevic, DeRozan 3.