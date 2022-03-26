The Dutch national team has won a friendly match against Denmark 4-2 in the Johan Cruijff Arena, thanks to goals from Steven Bergwijn (2), Nathan Aké and Memphis Depay. On a night of solidarity with Ukraine – the Netherlands came out in yellow shirts, Denmark in blue, and Virgil van Dijk and Kasper Schmeichel in yellow and blue captain’s armbands – both teams turned it into an attractive game.

After a minute of applause for former international Wim Jansen, who died in January, the Orange squad took the initiative. Bergwijn, who formed the attack with Depay, headed after fifteen minutes from a cross by the emerging left back Daley Blind. The Danish defender Jannik Vestergaard headed the equalizer a few minutes later behind debuting goalkeeper Mark Fleks, who did not dare to take on the air duel. But before the break, Aké (on a pass from Berghuis, who was preferred over Georginio Wijnaldum) and Depay (from a penalty, awarded after a foul on Berghuis) gave the Orange a 3-1 lead.

Substitute Eriksen

Christian Eriksen made his comeback as an international in the second half for Denmark. The 30-year-old playmaker, who survived a cardiac arrest during the last European Championship, hit within three minutes (3-2). Not long after the Danes had almost equalized, Bergwijn scored his second of the evening in the 71st minute. Freed by Frenkie de Jong on the left side of the penalty area, the Tottenham Hotspur attacker beautifully curled the ball over goalkeeper Schmeichel (4-2). Eriksen then hit the post, after which national coach Louis van Gaal switched. With Tyrell Malacia for Aké, Arnaut Danjuma for Depay and Donyell Malen for Bergwijn, little happened in the last fifteen minutes.

The Orange squad will practice again on Tuesday. Then, again in the Arena, Germany is the opponent. The Germans also played a friendly match on Saturday evening, they won 2-0 against Israel in Sinsheim by goals from Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.