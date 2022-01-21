Barcelona is going through a really complicated moment, all the good that Xavi’s team had been doing, has been collapsed after the setbacks in Coapa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, in addition, the delicate situation with Dembélé, stains the team’s image and generates an atmosphere of tension around him.
Right now the Blaugrana have no choice but to work to reverse this situation on the field of play, being so, the possibility of Barcelona adding another reinforcement in this market, one of the alternatives, the Brazilian Oscar, is not ruled out. He affirms that the conditions are still there for him to sign with the culé team.
“The talks with FC Barcelona have not ended, we have to talk about several things. They now have a problem registering players, as happened with Dani Alves”
– Oscar
The Shanghai player points out that the real obstacle to this transfer is the salary limit that the club has, however, he makes it clear that he is willing to reduce his salary in order to dress Blaugrana in this same market, a potion that is maintained with life, although, it seems very complicated that this happens in the absence of 10 days of open market.
#negotiations #Barcelona #Oscar #finished
