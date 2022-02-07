Lionel Messi is not fulfilling the expectations that he had generated on his arrival at PSG. The Argentine is having a hard time adapting, he is not having the best performance of him and his statistics are the weakest of his career.
In the match against Lille, Rosario scored his first goal in 2022 and also became the leader of a negative streak: He is the player who has shot the most shots at the goalposts so far this season in the five major European leagues.
In total, he has seven shots at the post and reached Frenchman Bryan Mbeum, a footballer who plays for Brentford in England. How was the play to reach this record? It was a free kick that was given in the first half and ended in the crossbar. That would have been the double for the Argentine, who minutes before had made it 3-1 with a great definition.
Robert Lewandowski (6), Raúl de Tomás (5), Nabil Fekir (5) and Tammy Abraham (5) are the players who complete this list.
Messi’s season
Leo is not having his best season and his numbers at PSG speak for themselves: he only has two goals in Ligue 1 in 13 appearances and his best statistics are in the Champions League where he scored five goals (two penalties). On the other hand, in the French Cup he did not score a goal in the three games played and his team was already eliminated.
During this time, Messi suffered an injury and will look for this trend to change in 2022. Will he return to the numbers he has accustomed us to?
