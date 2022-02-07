The Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined Federation noted the influence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is reported “R-Sport”.

The head of the Federation, Dmitry Dubrovsky, admitted that the athletes learned about Putin’s interest in their sport on the eve of the performance – they were sent a corresponding quote in the general chat. According to the official, this charged and motivated the jumpers before the start. “We went out to fight for the country, we understood that we had a chance,” said Dubrovsky.

Earlier, on February 7, the Russians for the first time in history won a medal in ski jumping at the Olympics. Prior to that, only in 1968, Vladimir Belousov, who played for the USSR national team, won the gold medal. In Russian history, there were no medals in this sport at international competitions.

The Olympics will last until February 20.