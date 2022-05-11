Despite the fact that the NWSL regular season had already started a few days ago, the NWSL Challenge Cup still had a couple of pending matches and of course, one of them was the grand final of the tournament that ruled that Washington Spirit and North Carolina Courage would be the teams that would have the opportunity to measure themselves for the title of said cup.
The match, which took place this Saturday, May 7, 2022 at WakeMed Soccer Park, gave us a great game with a great show and even a scare at the end of the match after Jordan Baggett of the Washington team suffered a terrifying injury. which fortunately did not happen to adults and only remained in the shocking images of the event.
In terms of football, neither of the two teams disappointed, because very faithful to their styles, they gave us great chances and good goals, the first of which was the work of Kerolin Ferraz, who put the Courage ahead from the 10th minute of the game. However, Ashley Hatch would later appear to tie the score for the Spirit who did not lower their arms at any time.
But in the second period, an unfortunate own goal for Washington sealed the game and they were unable to return parity to the game, thus culminating this match with a 2-1 victory for North Carolina Courage who were proclaimed champions of the NWSL Challenge Cup 2022 after beating the current champions of the league.
As additional information, the Mexican Diana Ordoñez also became champion of said tournament, as we remember that Ordoñez plays for the North Carolina Courage where little by little she is making a place in the starting XI but mostly she is one of the viable options in the bench for this team that will also seek glory in the regular season.
