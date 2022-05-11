When she was taken to the white room, after being released from the intensive care unit, she fainted, and held her head as if a bird was on her head, and said, grumbling: This room is gloomy, I want to go back to my first room.

The nurse, who was dragging her wheelchair, was amazed, and turned left and right, as if she wanted to express her surprise at that reprehensible request, because no patient has the option to choose the room he wants. She is not a tourist to think of such options, but what concerned our patient was that she was attached to that ancient tree in her old house, which made her not suspect that the rooms that looked like a closed box stuck to other boxes next to it, closed to white beds occupying her quilts Cotton swabs are bodies that have subsided under the stench of medicines that smelt like fountains from an ancient era.

Our patient, when her request was met, sobbed and smiled, and looked through the window overlooking a giant tree she had never seen before, but she might have imagined that it is a tree from a strange environment, but those fingers extending to the sky remain as threads that draw in space the image of life when birds color it With an angelic chirping, the eyelid flapping, the soul chanting, and the heart beating for her, this joyous party at the hour of returning from the game of flying with wings resembling flags, or the question marks at the end of the set of existential questions. Familiarity in her warm room close to her historic kitchen, her food spinner, and what her plates carried to dear and relatives, and life companion.

After the patient relaxed her exhausted body from the sickness, and looked at the ceiling of the room, and stared at the faint rays of light, she removed the cotton sheet from the upper part of her body and smiled at the visitors expressing something of satisfaction while taking a deep breath as if she was spreading the people around her with a brief look of a patient who found her lost in the branches That tree retreating down, like a silver necklace, shone under the lights of lamps, embracing its eternal birds. An hour later, the patient turned to her brother and said in a curt tone:

When will I leave the hospital?

They murmured, saying: Do not rush things, you will leave when you are in good health, and when the doctors authorize you.

Then he added: Did our presence in the hospital bother you?

I don’t think I can find a better place than this hospital, but I feel like I miss home, and I’ve been looking for the palm trees, the almond tree, and also the lemon tree, I’m afraid she needs a hand to quench her thirst.

She knows that these bushes are watered by drip, but what was meant for her was the house and its smell, which was embedded in the pores of her body, like these painted rooms with bumps.