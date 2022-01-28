Spain already knows its rival in the final phase of the European women’s futsal. Claudia Pons’ pupils will seek to reissue the title they already won in 2019also in the Portuguese town of Gondomar, and for this they will first have to eliminate Ukraine in the first of the semifinals. Although the schedule has not yet been confirmed, the match will be played before the other semifinal, which will be played by Portugal and Russia. All this on Friday March 25 and, two days later, the grand finale, hopefully with a Spanish presence.

The last and recent precedents of friendlies between Spain and Ukraine have a very positive background for Pons’s. In the last two friendlies that both teams have played, also on Ukrainian soil, the victory fell to the Spanish side. First by a resounding 0-7 and a few days later by a tighter 1-3. A balance of ten goals for and only one against that make Spain start as favorites to play their second final of the tournament.

It should be noted that Spain is the only European national team that does not know defeat in an official match. In two months, he will have the opportunity to lift a title that he already won in 2019.