In this edition of France in Focus we travel to the town of La Baume d’Hostun, where a group of entrepreneurs produce fish, vegetables and herbs based on aquaponics. We also spoke with the organization Terre de Liens (Land of Links) about the difficult situation of the countryside in France, where arable land is diminishing. In addition, we will learn about examples of more sustainable production of Foie Gras, the coveted but questionable French delicacy made from the liver of ducks and geese.

La Granja Integral, this is the name of the innovative project of a group of entrepreneurs from the Baume d’Hostun in south-eastern France. This region is rich in agriculture, but it is far from the sea.

A business engineer, an agronomist, a biochemist and a computer scientist wanted to add variety in protein to the local diet and chose to farm fish, but responsibly. As an unexpected result, they produce vegetables and herbs without chemicals and with a minimum expenditure of energy.