Is very frequent that, just as happens in summer, home burglaries increase during the Christmas season. The absence of people at home, either to travel and visit family but also to go to social gatherings, is one of the main reasons why these cases increase during this time. Thieves usually keep an eye out for empty boxes so they can sneak in without threats.

Furthermore, at this time homes tend to accumulate purchases and shipments, so there is more interesting material for customers. thieves. Due to the distraction or overwhelm with the organization of the celebrations, there are also many people who are more distracted or distracted and who relax with security. To minimize the risks the National Police has now issued a warning.

The national body has taken advantage of its account TikTokwhere they usually upload content of this type, to warn citizens of something that they have to take into account in their homes. In the first five days the publication has exceeded 700,000 views.

“You have to watch…”

“Be careful when you get home after these Christmas holidays,” warns a police officer. Thus, he comments that you have to watch with finding silicone threads or plastic witnesses on the door because “it means that thieves have been there.” According to the police, “they put them in and days later they come back to check if they are still in the same place.”









This practice, which they carry out discreetly, helps the criminals to be clear “that there is no one inside” and thus they know that “can enter«. For all these reasons, the agent recommends that »if you see any of these witnesses do not hesitate to call 091«, which is the National Police telephone number to request notification of emergency situations or to make complaints related to public safety and order. .

In addition to this video, the National Police has uploaded specific content these days for merchants to monitor robberies on these dates and they have also launched an important warning to warn us with the data since many arrive home these days. boxes with personal information, such as name or address. “Be very careful by throwing them in the trash without having destroyed the label,” they recently warned.