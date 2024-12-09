In a context of increasingly competitiveness for banks, many entities are launching to retain their customers and attract new ones through campaigns and offers that offer to take advantage of the contracted products.

BBVA has presented the new ‘Friend Plan’ for Spain that is available from December 9 and that aims to encourage current customers through a reward system for those who recommend the entity to their friends or family.

As the entity has explained, BBVA clients can «share your personal code with friends and family so that they can open an online account, without commissions». As new users meet the conditions, both will receive a reward. In both cases, it is necessary to be of legal age.

Bonuses for BBVA ‘godfather’ clients

Specifically, those who are already Clients can obtain up to 660 euros per yearwhile who join to the bank they can receive up to 450. The amount for regular customers “is accumulated based on the number of friends who become new customers.”









«For each person who opens an online account with the promotional code and meets the conditions of the program, the customer will receive a bonus starting at 50 euros for the first friend and increases progressively to 60 euros for the second and third, and 70 euros for each additional friend, from the fourth to the tenth. Each year, this balance is reset, offering the possibility to continue accumulating rewards», highlights BBVA.

Bonuses for new BBVA clients

In the case of new clients, they also have advantages. Those who become customers by opening an account with the code and use their Aqua debit card to make a single payment for an amount equal to or greater than 50 euros will receive a initial bonus of 50 euros. Those who direct a payroll of at least 800 euros They will have an extra incentive of 400. That is why meeting both requirements can reach up to 450 euros. By becoming clients, they also become sponsors, so they can also opt for client incentives by bringing new friends or family members.

The entity highlights that this new ‘Friend Plan’ simplifies the experience compared to previous editions since “it is possible to access the bonuses both for the use of the card and for direct debit of the payroll using the same promotional code.”