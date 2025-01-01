The National Police opens a file against the agent who uttered “racist” and “violent” expressions on Telecinco from Paiporta

The National Police Directorate has opened a sanctioning process against the Corps agent who threatened on television to “beat up” criminals who came to rob Paiporta, one of the Valencian towns most affected by the DANA on October 29. This is stated in the response that the Government has offered to the Sumar Group of Congress, whose deputies had been interested in the identification and eventual punishment of the agent.

Five days after the tragedy, the program let’s see Telecinco collected testimonies from people who worked on the streets to try to stop the effects of the flood. The journalist stopped with a woman, who identified herself as Laura, and who began to report that there were individuals from outside the town who were coming to Paiporta “to steal.”

“Two days ago I caught three ‘menas’ [en alusión a menores migrantes] opening these cars here and they didn’t have a speck of dust on their boots. It doesn’t matter if they are ‘menas’, Spanish, foreigners… Nationality is the least important thing, but please, an appeal to all the criminals and riff-raff who are living in Paiporta: if I catch them, they will put me in a cell but they’re not going to get out of here. A call to criminals: let them stay stealing from your fucking house, because here we still have to get victims out of the garages,” the woman said on the Telecinco bus.

The surprise came when Laura explained that she and her husband would have to leave the town by bus to go to work. “I am a national police officer,” he said. In a written question to the Government, asked on November 6, the Sumar Group asked the Ministry of the Interior if it could confirm that the woman is a member of the National Police Corps and, if so, the measures it was going to adopt. According to Sumar, the agent “uttered violent phrases with xenophobic and racist qualifications.”

That same day, the Executive conveyed the response, also in writing: “It is noted that, once the person who made the statements has been identified as an official of the National Police, a sanctioning procedure has been opened, in order to determine possible responsibilities. disciplinary actions that may have been incurred.”

The parliamentary response does not specify whether confidential information has been opened, intended to determine whether it is necessary to open a disciplinary file, or whether it is already being processed. Disciplinary files are Disciplinary Regime investigations for which an instructor and a secretary are appointed and which lead to a proposal for sanction or archiving. They usually take months. The investigation is confidential and the Police do not report the procedure.