The Javis They have done it again and have become one of the protagonists of the New Year’s Eve. The sentimental and artistic couple formed by Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo They are used to capturing everyone’s attention with their projects and ‘looks’ and this time they have surprised their friends with a grand party whose images shared by some of the guests are going viral.

The couple, who is currently successful on television, among other areas, as a jury on ‘Mask Singer’, prepared a party to say goodbye to the year in their impressive single-family home in Pozuelo de Alarcón. At least fifty alleged suspects were summoned there, including anonymous and more popular faces, such as the one herself. Rosaliawho acted alongside one of the members of Carolina DuranteBrays Efe, Macarena García or Guitarricadelafuente.

They all enjoyed an evening with food, in the majestic dining room full of works of art that the farm has (in which two long tables were set up for about forty diners) and lots of music. There were several performances and a final DJ session to liven up the entire party. In addition, the event had other surprises, including the unexpected presence of Anne Igartiburu.

«It’s going to be the year of…»

The Basque presenter was one of the most popular faces on Spanish television for years on RTVE (which this year opted for a more current profile with David Broncano and Lalachus) and was chosen last night by Los Javis so that, shortly at 12 at night, appeared on the mansion garden and went on stage to host the farewell of the year with the guests.









«It will be the year of letting and seeing what happenshe defended with a glass of cava in his hand, assuring that 2025 will surely bring things that are unimaginable right now. The presenter, with a heartfelt speech in front of dozens of people in strict silence, assumed that this year things will happen that will make us happier and predicted a great 2025.

«They should be given by someone very expert», «very professional», commented Los Javis before revealing to their guests who their surprise was for New Year’s Eve. When his presence was discovered, those attending the party could only applaud and shout with excitement.

Igartiburu was wearing a maroon Lorenzo Caprile dress. «Thank you for taking care of me, tucking me in and filling me with love with your stitches and smiles. In this case, saying goodbye to the year in another way in which I have also felt very very lucky to be very well surrounded. “We are advancing on the Camino,” she herself highlighted this Wednesday, showing moments of the dress fitting.

The Javis and several of the guests at the party, many of them popular on social networks, took advantage of their official channels this Wednesday to thank him for his presence and star in that emotional moment.