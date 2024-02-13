The new Ferrari SF-24 was presented, the seventieth single-seater built for the Formula 1 world championship. The company top management was present at the presentation in Fiorano, with the president John Elkann, the CEO Benedetto Vigna and the vice president Piero Ferrari , as well as representatives of the partners and the team: team principal Fred Vasseur and drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. “Presenting a new car is always a very exciting moment, both for me and for the drivers, even if all of us are already thinking about when we will compete on the track with our rivals. This year we have to start again from where we left off in final of last season, when we were constantly in the top positions. The most challenging championship in the history of Formula 1 awaits us and we agree with Charles and Carlos: we must be more cynical and effective in taking advantage of opportunities, trying to bring home points at every race and continuing to improve in all aspects. To succeed in such a close championship, we know that the fans can be our extra asset and we are proud to be able to count on them”, stated the Scuderia Ferrari team principal , Fred Vasseur.



01:38