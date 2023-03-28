Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 10:13





The National Police incorporated 14 inspectors and a chief inspector to the staff of the Region yesterday, who returns to the Tedax unit. The destination of the rest of the police will be the Provincial Immigration Brigade and the Judicial Police. “And with that I think we respond to the operational needs that are, at this moment, the most important from our point of view,” explained the superior chief of the National Police in the Region, Ignacio del Olmo, who stressed that more than the half of those approved (51%) in the inspectors course are women, “who are increasingly playing a leading role in the Corps.”

Two female inspectors who were presented yesterday at the ceremony held at the Government Delegation will reinforce the Family and Women Care Unit (Ufam). One of them, who preferred not to say her name for professional reasons, stated that she chose this unit to fight against gender, domestic and sexual violence because she considers that “they are very important problems that exist in society” and it is a group in which “you can grow a lot professionally and learn from humanity that gives rise to very transcendental issues.”

The act was chaired by the Government delegate, José Vélez, who highlighted that in five years the workforce has increased by 16%. “As soon as we arrived at the Government of Spain, in 2018 we had 1,447 national police officers and we are currently at a figure of 1,668, which means 16% more agents and, in addition, with a replacement rate that exceeds 100%.”