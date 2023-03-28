Writer, journalist, documentary maker and television presenter: Italy says goodbye to the great Gianni Minà. He was 84 years old

Yesterday the news of the disappearance of Gianni Mina. The journalist, documentary maker, author, writer and TV presenter was 84 years old and passed away after a short heart disease, as stated in the note released directly on his official page of Facebook.

His entourage posted a photo of Minà in black and white, accompanying it with this caption:

Gianni Miná left us after a short heart disease. He was never left alone, and was surrounded by the love of his family and his closest friends. A special thanks goes to Prof. Fioranelli and the staff of the Villa del Rosario clinic who gave us the freedom to say goodbye with serenity.

Life and career of Gianni Minà

Born in Turin on 17 May 1938 from Sicilian parents, Gianni Minà made his debut as a journalist in the editorial staff of Tuttosport in 1959. He was the director of the same Piedmontese newspaper many years later, from 1996 to 1998.

Journalism, but not only. He revolutionized the way of conducting interviews and above all to talk about sport.

Celebrate the interview made to Fidel Castro, to which he asked questions for 16 consecutive hours. He recounted the deeds, but above all the hidden sides of greats such as Sergio Leone, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Diego Armando Maradona and many others.

He devised programs that were destined to make the history of TV. For example Blitzin which prominent personalities from sport, cinema, music and so on and so forth intervened during the episodes.

He recounted 8 soccer world championships, 7 Olympics and various boxing world championships, among other things in the years in which he enchanted the legend of Muhammad Ali.

The last work dates back to 2020, when he wrote and published the autobiographical book Story of a Latin boxerpublished by Minimun fax.

Countless, as was to be expected, the messages of condolences appeared on the web in these hours.