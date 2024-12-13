In recent days, thousands of Spaniards have received a phone call made apparently by the Indeed team to offer a jobthis is usually a recorder. Then, to find out more details about the offer, they ask that the number be added to WhatsApp and then it is cut off. According to the job portal itself and the authorities, it would be a “telephone scam.” No, you have not been selected for a job. Not at all. The high demand for job applications through platforms such as Indeed or Linkedin, where we provide a lot of personal information, has made them become “vulnerable place” where cyber scammers have found a space to carry out their attacks.

The calls come from these phone numbers: 612224447 or 612279755the latter confirmed by this newspaper. The recorder gives a greeting saying “We have received your resume and we want you to know about a job offer that may interest you”to receive more information, suggests the interested party, and potential victim, add that number to their WhatsApp contact list. The robot then automatically disconnects from the call without leaving any message or information.

Unfortunately, or to the benefit of cyber scammers, many people follow the procedure and They fall for the “scam.”

According to La Razón, this practice is known as “robocalling.” To avoid contact with this type of scam, it is recommended to use call blocking applications or simply ignore unknown calls and do not answer numbers you do not recognize.

The National Police alert

The National Police through social networks such as TikTok (@policia) warn of this type of risk to which we expose ourselves when answering calls or messages from unknown contacts. Above all, those who offer jobs or prizes. Along these lines, the authorities ask that attention be paid to the following cases:

The offer of money in exchange for little effort

Money in exchange for ‘likes’ or ‘likes’ on social networks

If they contact you through social networks or instant messaging applications

Being involuntarily involved in this scam, InfoJobs has clarified from X that: “DO NOT fall for these types of scams! From InfoJobs we have NOT called you on your mobile asking you to add a WhatsApp phone number. Don’t share your personal data! Remember that to register for job offers, you can ONLY do so from the InfoJobs website or app