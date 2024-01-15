Opinion polls expect Trump to achieve an easy victory in the US Midwestern state over his rivals: former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Republican Senator from South Carolina, Tim Scott, announced his withdrawal from the US presidential election race.
“But when I return to Iowa, I will no longer be running for president and I will suspend my campaign.”
“I think the voters, who are the most privileged people on the planet, were really clear in saying to me: 'Not now, Tim,'” he added.
The next US presidential elections are scheduled to be held in November 2024.
#Poll #Trump #achieves #easy #victory #Republican #elections #Iowa
Leave a Reply