The ‘anti-Le Pen front’ has been deployed in France. There are reportedly 218 candidates who have withdrawn in view of the second round of the legislative elections on July 7 in France. At 6:00 PM today, July 2, the last time to present or not a candidacy in view of the vote next Sunday that could hand over the reins of the country to the Rassemblement National of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella and the government to the far right, Le Monde counted 218 ‘withdrawals’, 130 of which were from the left and 82 in the camp of the presidential coalition (Ensemble).

After the RN’s advance in the first round last Sunday, calls for “desistivity” have multiplied to favor the aspiring deputies who would have a better chance of beating the Le Penists.

Bardella: “We are the true republican front”

“Today, we are the real republican front.” This is what the leader of the Rassemblement National, Jordan Bardella, told ‘Le Figaro’, five days before the second round of early legislative elections in France. “If the French want it, we will have an absolute majority,” Marine Le Pen’s heir, writing in X, re-launching the interview. “Unlike our adversaries who only want to prevent us from winning, we have an ambition and a project for the country.”